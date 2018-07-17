PROUD Money (PROUD) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, PROUD Money has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. PROUD Money has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PROUD Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PROUD Money Profile

PROUD Money (PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld . The official website for PROUD Money is www.proud.money

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PROUD Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

