PowerShares Dividend Achievers (PFM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about PowerShares Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:PFM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PowerShares Dividend Achievers earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6766821549209 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers traded up $0.13, reaching $26.29, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,297. PowerShares Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PowerShares Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

