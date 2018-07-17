Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RPX (RPXC) Stock Price

Press coverage about RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) has trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RPX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3024642481199 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RPX stock remained flat at $$10.48 during trading on Tuesday. RPX has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $523.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.29.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). RPX had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPXC shares. BidaskClub upgraded RPX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded RPX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

RPX Corporation provides patent risk management and discovery services in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a subscription-based patent risk management service that facilitates exchanges of value between owners and users of patents. The company also provides a defensive patent aggregation in which it acquires patent assets to offer clients with sub-licenses; and underwrites patent infringement liability insurance policies to insure against certain costs of litigation.

