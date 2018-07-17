PolySwarm Trading Up 23.2% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $16,430.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003404 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00533681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186615 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00026620 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00001095 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

