PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (MINT) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF traded up $0.01, reaching $101.48, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,221. PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $101.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

