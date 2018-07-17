Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $359,181.00 and $173.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.49 or 0.03573060 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.43 or 0.01026830 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030512 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077078 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00041595 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 67,920,950 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

