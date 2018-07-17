Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Increased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,224,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 37,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.73 and a one year high of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.02.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

