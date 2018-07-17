PayCoin (XPY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $401.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit. PayCoin has a total market cap of $287,140.00 and $401.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00308583 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 79% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Version (V) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000481 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002898 BTC.

About PayCoin

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,913,072 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com . The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

