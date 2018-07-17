Pastel & Associes SA Sells 212,188 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

Pastel & Associes SA reduced its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 212,188 shares during the quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling comprises about 27.3% of Pastel & Associes SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pastel & Associes SA’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,873 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 93,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,126 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling traded down $0.56, reaching $19.67, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.16. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DO. Cowen set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,561,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

