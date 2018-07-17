Pastel & Associes SA Sells 18,000 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Pastel & Associes SA lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 6.2% of Pastel & Associes SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pastel & Associes SA’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express traded up $0.39, reaching $101.08, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 29,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,321. American Express has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. American Express had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that American Express will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $882,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $1,225,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,994,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,936 shares of company stock worth $8,082,400. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

