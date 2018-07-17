Park-Ohio (PKOH) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.9125142050926 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Park-Ohio traded up $0.75, hitting $37.95, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,630. The stock has a market cap of $467.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $405.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.33 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $142,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,722,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,266. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

