Park Electrochemical (PKE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park Electrochemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.0972406733048 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKE. TheStreet raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Electrochemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Park Electrochemical traded up $0.21, reaching $23.80, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,860. Park Electrochemical has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $472.32 million, a P/E ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $31.10 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd.

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

