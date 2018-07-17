Pagegroup (PAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $602.50

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 602.50 ($7.97), with a volume of 904493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.50 ($7.79).

PAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.94) to GBX 650 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Numis Securities upgraded Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.94) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.70 ($7.24).

In other Pagegroup news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.90 ($6,612.71). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.27), for a total value of £71,693.91 ($94,895.98).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

