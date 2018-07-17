Pagegroup (PAGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $602.50

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 602.50 ($7.97), with a volume of 904493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.50 ($7.79).

PAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.94) to GBX 650 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Numis Securities upgraded Pagegroup to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.94) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 546.70 ($7.24).

In other Pagegroup news, insider Angela Seymour-Jackson bought 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.90 ($6,612.71). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.27), for a total value of £71,693.91 ($94,895.98).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply