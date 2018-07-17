Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.03

Media stories about Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ovid Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1685035783645 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 30,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.24. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OVID. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

