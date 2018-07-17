OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 33,958 Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (GER)

OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd (NYSE:GER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd opened at $6.26 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renassnc Fd has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

