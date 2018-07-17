OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.04. OneMain posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. OneMain had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.93.

In related news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,436,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of OneMain by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of OneMain by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain traded up $0.21, reaching $33.87, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 6,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,991. OneMain has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.74.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

