Ocwen Financial (OCN) Receives News Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocwen Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1936075352513 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Ocwen Financial traded up $0.01, hitting $4.16, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 5,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,581. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.18. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $260.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

