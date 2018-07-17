Novocure (NVCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 728,617 shares.The stock last traded at $35.80 and had previously closed at $35.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.80 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Novocure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.13 million. research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 227,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,612,273.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,246 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,556.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 44,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,042,302.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,066.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,069 shares of company stock worth $34,902,039 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 379.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

