Non-Standard Finance (NSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.00

Non-Standard Finance PLC (LON:NSF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.67 ($0.70), with a volume of 101606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.72).

NSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered Non-Standard Finance to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 85 ($1.13) to GBX 70 ($0.93) in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on Non-Standard Finance from GBX 94 ($1.24) to GBX 83 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

In related news, insider Miles Cresswell-Turner acquired 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.60 ($6,589.81).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the consumer credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans in the home credit market; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

