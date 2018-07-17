NextEra Energy (NEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.70

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $170.70 and last traded at $170.21, with a volume of 1298324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.58.

The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 48.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,916.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,500,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

