NewStar Financial (NEWS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about NewStar Financial (NASDAQ:NEWS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NewStar Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 41.5219412350422 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ NEWS remained flat at $$0.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 9.21. NewStar Financial has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

About NewStar Financial

NewStar Financial, Inc (NewStar) is a commercial finance company. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Lending and Asset Management. The Commercial Lending segment represents its direct lending activities, which are focused on providing a range of flexible senior secured debt options to mid-sized companies.

