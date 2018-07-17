Neovasc (NVCN) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03. 20,633,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 53,282,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Neovasc from $1.05 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neovasc stock. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,241,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154,561 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of Neovasc worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.