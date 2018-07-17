NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NeoPhotonics earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.0494068047482 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NPTN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 232,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,872. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $295.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $5.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

