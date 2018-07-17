Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nektar Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.229820377742 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho set a $89.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics opened at $47.79 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.07% and a negative return on equity of 202.41%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,959 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,728 shares of company stock valued at $38,541,490. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

