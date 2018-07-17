NCR (NCR) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

News headlines about NCR (NYSE:NCR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NCR earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.9406596286531 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. ValuEngine downgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NCR from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NCR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.57.

NCR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 70.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NCR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hayford purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $512,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,249.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention applications, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

