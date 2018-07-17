Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $16.75 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $35,755.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $176,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,116.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,008 shares of company stock valued at $759,366. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 355,709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nautilus by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 584,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 355,583 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 514,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 200,404 shares during the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 906,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 1,037.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 148,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus traded up $0.35, reaching $14.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $445.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Nautilus had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.