National Instruments Corp (NATI) Holdings Increased by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,270 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,027,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,363,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,518,000 after purchasing an additional 226,238 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $53,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,730 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 489,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 371,180 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NATI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, Director James J. Truchard sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $763,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,405,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,259,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,968.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,472 shares of company stock worth $5,097,477. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,556. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

