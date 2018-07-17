Mylan NV (MYL) Position Increased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,989 shares during the quarter. Mylan makes up 3.4% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Mylan by 462.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 736,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 605,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Mylan by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mylan alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.52.

Shares of Mylan traded up $0.12, reaching $36.52, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.