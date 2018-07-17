Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 265.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service traded up $0.04, hitting $110.69, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 114,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,910. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $121.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

