Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,250 NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $878,444,000 after buying an additional 3,135,818 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $359,775,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,916,000. Athos Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 666.1% in the first quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 912,278 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after purchasing an additional 793,200 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.4% in the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,895,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $338,779,000 after purchasing an additional 757,287 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. BidaskClub raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $127.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.82 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

NXP Semiconductors traded down $0.60, hitting $103.45, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 298,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,326. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

