Moody’s Co. (MCO) Receives $171.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of MCO opened at $182.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.00%.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,108.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $4,524,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 11.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 192,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

