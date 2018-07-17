MinexCoin (MNX) One Day Volume Hits $41,863.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $41,863.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for $6.81 or 0.00090801 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00015487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00534756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00182657 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00027312 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00017505 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,923,755 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,202 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

