Minera Alamos Inc (MAI) Director Douglas William Ramshaw Buys 100,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc (TSE:MAI) Director Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Douglas William Ramshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 85,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 73,500 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,820.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 49,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,370.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 1,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$130.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 40,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,200.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 30,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 40,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$4,800.00.

On Monday, May 7th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 50,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Douglas William Ramshaw purchased 75,000 shares of Minera Alamos stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

