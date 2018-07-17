Microsoft (MSFT) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We see MSFT delivering double-digit revenue growth for the fourth consecutive quarter driven by healthy fundamentals across all three major segments and 40% secular growth in commercial cloud. While investor sentiment is mixed on moderating Azure growth, we think this is misplaced given usage-based Azure growth could remain in the triple digits. Cyclical tailwinds could help sustain double-digit revenue growth. Improving cyclical fundamentals for Windows operating systems and server tools during the June quarter (F4Q), combined with strong commercial cloud growth of 40% y/y ($26B run-rate), could contribute to the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit overall revenue growth for the largest software franchise in the world.””

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $103.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.39 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.37.

Shares of Microsoft traded up $1.04, hitting $105.95, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 25,876,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,832,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software giant reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 2,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 26,621 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

