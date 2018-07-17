Mesoblast (MESO) PT Set at $23.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) received a $23.00 price objective from investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 243.28% from the company’s previous close.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Mesoblast traded up $0.70, hitting $6.70, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 3,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,474. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $544.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 256.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $1,558,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 18.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Its allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

