Merus (MRUS) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.09

Media headlines about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.313454416972 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Merus traded down $0.09, hitting $24.55, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 9,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,590. The stock has a market cap of $573.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.03. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 91.14% and a negative net margin of 530.70%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

