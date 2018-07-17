MergeCoin Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (MGC)

MergeCoin (CURRENCY:MGC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, MergeCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One MergeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC on exchanges. MergeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of MergeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00538486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00184376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026351 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00016695 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MergeCoin Coin Profile

MergeCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. MergeCoin’s official Twitter account is @MergeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MergeCoin is www.mergecoin.com . The Reddit community for MergeCoin is /r/mergecoin

Buying and Selling MergeCoin

MergeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MergeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MergeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MergeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

