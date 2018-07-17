Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $504,801.00 and $11,024.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Megacoin has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.01216850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004651 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006799 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007921 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00016727 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,239,831 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

