MEDX (MEDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,808.00

MEDX (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One MEDX token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Coinrail. MEDX has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $45,808.00 worth of MEDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEDX has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003453 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00538478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00188327 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00027268 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001152 BTC.

About MEDX

MEDX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. MEDX’s official website is medibloc.org . MEDX’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MEDX’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MEDX Token Trading

MEDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

