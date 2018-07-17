McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Holdings Cut by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,342 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 544.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 117,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 149,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $218,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 80,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,275.3% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 160,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 148,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Nomura raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Shares of McDonald’s traded up $1.07, reaching $159.85, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

