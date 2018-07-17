McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS) Receives GBX 135.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 135.29 ($1.79).

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 170 ($2.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.18) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Numis Securities cut their target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 135 ($1.79) to GBX 110 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 267 ($3.53) to GBX 116 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th.

In other McCarthy & Stone news, insider Paul J. Lester acquired 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £75,145 ($99,463.93).

McCarthy & Stone opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.32) on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130.90 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.60 ($2.62).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provides apartments for homeowners aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers a retirement apartment with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living for customers aged 55 and over.

