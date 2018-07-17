MBT Financial (MBTF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MBT Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4712430281069 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MBT Financial traded down $0.10, reaching $11.20, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of -0.30. MBT Financial has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $11.60.

MBT Financial (NASDAQ:MBTF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 million during the quarter. MBT Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBTF. BidaskClub cut shares of MBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of MBT Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on shares of MBT Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans.

