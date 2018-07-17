Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Raised by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.62.

Shares of Mastercard traded down $0.28, hitting $203.80, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $44,450,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.