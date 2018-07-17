MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in MasTec were worth $16,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $68,949,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,041,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 474,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,616,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after buying an additional 370,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,542,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after buying an additional 356,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasTec traded up $0.75, hitting $51.35, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 6,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.15.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

