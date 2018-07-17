Marston’s PLC (MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.88 ($1.48).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MARS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.72) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 115 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.19) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

In other Marston’s news, insider Andrew Andrea purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £40,400 ($53,474.52).

Shares of Marston’s stock traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 98.50 ($1.30). 2,282,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 99.85 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.70 ($1.95).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.75%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

