Marquee Energy (MQL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Marquee Energy Ltd (CVE:MQL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Marquee Energy Company Profile

Marquee Energy Ltd. (Marquee) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company focused on oil development and production. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. Marquee’s principal properties are focused on exploring and producing from the Mannville and Banff plays in the Michichi area of east Alberta, and the Cummings and Sparky Heavy Crude Oil plays in the Lloydminster area.

