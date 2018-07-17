Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

In related news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum traded up $0.46, hitting $71.88, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 32,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $83.33.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

