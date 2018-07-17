Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 750 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

