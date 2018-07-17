Mack Cali Realty (CLI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mack Cali Realty earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.947884230044 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CLI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,640. Mack Cali Realty has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $138.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Demarco bought 68,301 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher bought 25,000 shares of Mack Cali Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

