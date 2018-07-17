LKQ Co. (LKQ) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 448,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,260,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,099 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $33,299.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude acquired 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $221,747. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.21, reaching $33.55, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 61,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,551. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wellington Shields upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

